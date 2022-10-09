Watch: Sean O'Malley's sparring session ahead of UFC 280 for the biggest challenge of his career against Petr Yan

Ahead of his long-awaited bantamweight showdown at UFC 280, Sean O'Malley released footage of his final training session prior to the fight.

'Sugar' will stand across the octagon from Petr Yan, a former 135lbs champion who is, without a doubt, his toughest challenge inside the cage since he began his MMA journey. The Russian is an incredible boxer with an indomitable will.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Sean O'Malley shared a short snippet of his final sparring and training session before competing at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island to prepare for the biggest test of his career.

'Sugar's' final sparring session (Image credit: Sean O'Malley's YouTube channel)

Last time out, the 27-year-old's fight against Pedro Munhoz resulted in a no-contest after an errant eye-poke from 'Sugar'. Despite an unimpressive performance, the UFC decided to throw the striking specialist to the wolves and pit him against the No.1- ranked bantamweight in the world.

With UFC 280 fast approaching, Petr Yan expects to bulldoze his way through his opponent and earn another shot to reclaim the 135lbs throne. The stacked division has a number of challengers waiting for a shot at the title. The champion will be decided in the matchup between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw, also going down at UFC 280.

What would a win mean for Sean O'Malley at UFC 280?

Not only is a win over a fighter like Petr Yan a big achievement, Sean O'Malley will place himself instantly in the title picture and likely become the front runner for a shot at the bantamweight crown.

Even if the UFC chooses not to reward the flashy fighter with an immediate shot at gold, a number of interesting options will become available to him should he get his hand raised on October 22.

A rematch against Marlon Vera, the only man to defeat O'Malley in his professional MMA career, is always going to be an option. It wouldn't be a bad choice for him to step into the octagon against 'Chito' once again, this time with title implications on the line.

A clash against Cory Sandhagen, the loser of the championship bout between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw, or a meeting with one of the many prospects at bantamweight would be among the possibilities for the superstar. But first he has the tall task of vanquishing 'No Mercy'.

