WATCH: Senegal’s football team pays homage to heavyweight MMA king ‘Reug Reug’ after finding the net against Burundi

Newly crowned ONE heavyweight MMA world champion Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane provided added inspiration to the Senegal national football team in its recent match against Burundi in the Africa Cup of Nations. The squad, in turn, showed its appreciation for the new MMA champion by dedicating one of their goals to him.

'Reug Reug' was a guest honor for the game, where he got to present his championship belt in front of the home crowd at the Abdoulaye Wade Stadium and to the team. He stayed around after to witness Senegal defeat Burundi 2-0.

After scoring one of their two goals, the team channeled 'Reug Reug's' spirit, and did a celebration that was dedicated to him. ONE Championship shared a video of the celebration on its official Instagram account. Check out the post below:

'Reug Reug' made his history as the first African-born ONE world champion after he seized the heavyweight MMA belt from former divisional king Anatoly Malykhin of Russia at ONE 169 on Nov. 8 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

He had a strong start to the contest that proved to be key as he held on and emerged the winner by split decision.

The full replay of ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug is available on demand to Prime Video subscribers in the United States.

'Buchecha' possibly next for 'Reug Reug' in a rematch

A possible rematch between newly minted ONE heavyweight champion Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane and BJJ legend Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida could be in the works following their respective victories at ONE 169 on Nov. 8.

The two met in an all-out showdown in August last year, with the Senegalese fighter outlasting the Brazilian star on his way to winning by unanimous decision. Both fighters have made it known that they are open to doing a rematch, which could be next in a world title fight setting.

'Buchecha' emerged as a contender to the world title now held by 'Reug Reug' following his first-round submission victory over Iraqi fighter Amir Aliakbari in their virtual title eliminator at ONE 169.

