WATCH: Senegalese giant Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane's path of destruction in ONE Championship

Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane has emerged as one of the top contenders in ONE Championship's heavyweight MMA division after stacking an impressive record of five wins and one loss.

All of Kane's victories were compiled by the promotion into one video and posted on their official YouTube channel recently. They wrote the video's description with:

"Before Senegalese wrestling sensation "Reug Reug" Oumar Kane takes on fellow compatriot Boucher Ketchup in a heavyweight kickboxing showdown at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video and challenges three-division ONE World Champion Anatoly Malykhin for the heavyweight MMA trone at ONE 169: Atlanta, look back on his stunning run in ONE so far!"

The Senegalese behemoth had a dream debut in January 2021 when he defeated Alain Ngalani at ONE: Unbreakable II via first-round TKO finish. In April 2021, Kane added Patrick Schmid to his victim list with another first-round TKO finish during the ONE on TNT I card.

Kane's lone loss under the promotion was courtesy of Kirill Grishenko in April 2021 at ONE on TNT IV after sustaining a second-round TKO defeat. But since then, the 32-year-old athlete from Dakar has swept his next three assignments and beat Batradz Gazzaev, Jasur Mirzamukhamedov, and Marcus Almeida.

Oumar Kane will have a busy five months with two fights booked in ONE Championship

Because of his recent three-fight win streak, Kane is now booked for two matches in the next three months. First, he will face fellow Senegalese Boucher Ketchup in a heavyweight kickboxing match at ONE Fight Night 23 on July 5 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

After that all-Senegalese showdown, the 971 MMA and Black Panther Sports representative will face the reigning undisputed ONE heavyweight MMA world champion and three-division titleholder Anatoly Malykhin at ONE 169: Atlanta on November 8, which will take place inside the State Farm Arena.

ONE Fight Night 23 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on July 5 during U.S. primetime.

