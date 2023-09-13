WATCH: Side-by-side angles of John Lineker’s sickening hooks that put Bibiano Fernandes to sleep

There is a reason why former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker is called ‘Hands of Stone’. He lives up to this moniker by knocking out opponents left and right. Four of his five wins under the world’s largest martial arts organization were via stoppages, which further cemented his reputation as a feared knockout artist.

One of the recipients of those highlight-reel knockouts by Lineker is his Brazilian compatriot and former longtime ONE bantamweight world champion, Bibiano Fernandes. The 33-year-old ended Fernandes’ reign in the division by knocking him out in their world championship clash at ONE: Lights Out in March 2022.

Lineker’s crowning glory was posted by ONE Championship on their official Instagram account to showcase the one-hit punching power of Brazilian ahead of his world title eliminator bout with No.2-ranked bantamweight contender Stephen Loman at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

ONE captioned:

Beware of "Hands of Stone" 😱 Will John Lineker score another devastating KO against Stephen Loman on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 on @primevideo? 👊 @johnlinekermma

This incredible power of the American Top Team representative was also on full display in his previous bout against Kim Jae Woong on August 4 at ONE Fight Night 13, where he uncorked a last-second TKO finish in the third and final round to get the victory over the South Korean.

The Brazilian MMA superstar hopes to deliver another highlight-reel finish as he aims for a knockout against ‘The Sniper’ on September 29 inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium. A victory for Lineker would likely assure him of another shot at the world title held by Fabricio Andrade.

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.