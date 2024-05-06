WATCH: Smilla Sundell channels her Viking spirit in comeback knockout win over Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22

Muay Thai fans all over the world were treated to an elite striking display in the main event of ONE Fight Night 22 last Friday between Smilla Sundell and Natalia Diachkova.

'The Hurricane' lost her ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title on the scale after coming in 1.5 pounds over the 125-pound strawweight limit, and Diachkova fought like a woman possessed as she pushed the pace and landed some big shots despite Sundell's awesome reach advantage.

However, Sundell proved that despite being 10 years younger than 'Karelian Lynx', she certainly had the heart of a veteran as she threw a vicious uppercut to Diachkova's body late in round two.

Sensing a major opening, Sundell quickly pounced on Diachkova and the Russian star had no choice but to cover up, forcing referee Olivier Coste to call a stop to the contest and give the TKO victory to Sundell.

But because she missed weight and was stripped of the world title, the Fairtex Training Center product was ineligible to win the women's strawweight Muay Thai world title despite having the performance of a lifetime.

Smilla Sundell shares her thoughts following major win over Natalia Diachkova

Following her unthinkable come-from-behind victory over the Team Mehdi Zatout fighter, Sundell gave fans a look into her current mindset in an interview with Sportskeeda:

"Of course I have regrets. Yeah it sucks, but I'm thankful. I think everything happens for a reason. But I'm sorry I didn't make weight. I'm very happy Natalia took the fight and she's a good opponent and I hope to make it next time and get my belt back."

With her latest victory, Sundell improved her promotional record to a perfect 5-0 with three TKO victories.