WATCH: South Korean brawler Kang Ji Won's collection of brutal knockout finishes in ONE Championship

ONE heavyweight MMA contender Kang Ji Won has racked up an impressive pile of wins under the world's largest martial arts organization by winning four of six bouts since his debut in 2021.

All of his finishes were recently highlighted by ONE Championship on Instagram, as they published a four-slide video content of his highlight-reel knockouts. They captioned the post with:

"Kang Ji Won is a MACHINE 🔥 Can the South Korean sensation blast through Kirill Grishenko this Friday at ONE Fight Night 23 on @primevide? @k_jwwwzzz"

The 'Mighty Warriors's victories over Medhi Bargahi in February 2021 at ONE: Unbreakable III, Amir Aliakbari in March 2021 at ONE: Fists of Fury II, and Paul Elliott in March 2022 at ONE: X have spearheaded the first three slides of the post, as he scored finishes against them.

Then, the final slide featured Kang's latest triumph against Mikhail Jamal Abdul-Latif, whom he TKO'd in the second round of their battle at ONE Fight Night 18 in January 2024.

Meanwhile, the only athletes who handed him a loss were Marcus Almeida (in December 2021 at ONE: Winter Warriors) and Ben Tynan (in November 2023 at ONE Fight Night 16).

Kang Ji Won set to face fellow knockout artist Kirill Grishenko on July 5 at ONE Fight Night 23

Now that the South Korean MMA star is back in the win column, he aims to add Kirill Grishenko to his victim list. They will go head-to-head on July 5 at ONE Fight Night 23 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Kang aims for his fifth win in ONE Championship, while his Belarusian opponent will gun for his third win under the promotion and halt his two-fight skid.

ONE Fight Night 23 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on July 5 during U.S. primetime.

