WATCH: Stamp Fairtex, Denice Zamboanga, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues headline the craziest women's finishes in ONE Championship history

While the world celebrated Women's Month in March, ONE Championship has long been championing its outstanding females all year round.

The promotion recently released a special video presentation highlighting some of the most electrifying finishes authored by its top-tier women, featuring standout moments from Stamp Fairtex, Denice Zamboanga, and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Watch the highlight reel below:

Stamp etched her name in the record books at ONE Fight Night 14 in September 2023, stopping Ham Seo Hee in the third round to claim the vacant ONE women's atomweight MMA world championship.

With the victory, the Thai megastar became the first competitor in the organization's history to capture world championships in three different disciplines.

Zamboanga followed suit with a statement win of her own, securing the ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world title by defeating Alyona Rassohyna via second-round TKO at ONE Fight Night 27 this past January.

Earlier this month, the Filipino sensation was officially elevated to undisputed world champion after Stamp vacated the belt due to an injury that will keep her out of action indefinitely.

Meanwhile, Rodrigues reaffirmed her status as a dominant force in "The Art of Eight Limbs" last March. The reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion compelled Marie McManamon's corner to throw in the towel before the fifth round, sealing the TKO victory in emphatic fashion.

ONE Championship returns to U.S. primetime in June with Muay Thai world title main event

ONE Championship is set to deliver another electrifying showcase of elite talent across Muay Thai, kickboxing, MMA, and more, with its upcoming blockbuster event airing live in U.S. primetime next month.

Scheduled for June 6 at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, ONE Fight Night 32 will feature a headline bout as Allycia Hellen Rodrigues puts her ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title on the line against Israeli challenger Shir Cohen.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and for free via Prime Video.

