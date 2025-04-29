WATCH: Stamp Fairtex, Superbon, Tawanchai headline the craziest knockouts from ONE Championship's Thai contigent

Thai combat sports athletes have long flourished under the ONE Championship banner, consistently making their mark with explosive knockout power through the years. In a higlight reel released on its official YouTube channel, the world's largest martial arts organization showcased some of the most electrifying finishes by Thailand's finest, featuring standout performances from the likes of ONE Stamp Fairtex, Superbon, and Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

Ad

Check out the video below:

Ad

Trending

Before ascending to throne as the ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion, Stamp accepted a side quest to represent Thailand at ONE Fight Night 10 in May 2023 — the promotion's long-awaited debut on American soil.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

There, the Thai heroine left an indelible impression with the hard-to-please American audience by folding hometown favorite Alyse Anderson with a body kick in the second round to score a resounding knockout win.

Meanwhile, Superbon authored one of his signature victories when he scored one of his most iconic one-shot knockouts against Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11 in June 2023.

Ad

In that matchup, Superbon, who now holds the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title, only needed less than six minutes to put away Ozcan, separating the Dutch-Turkish striker from his senses with a thunderous head kick.

On the other hand, Tawanchai's career trajectory soared to greater heights when he steamrolled Superbon to retain the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship in their rematch at ONE 170 this past January.

ONE Championship's next Amazon card pits two Thai hard-hitters against each other

When ONE Championship returns to U.S. primetime later this week, the promotion has prepared a high-stakes showdown between Thailand's two certified knockout specialist to headline the entire affair.

Ad

In the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, May 2, Nong-O Hama — the former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion — will go head-to-head with compatriot and old tormentor Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a flyweight rematch.

The aforementioned extravaganza will emanate live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and fans in the United States and Canada can catch the action live and for free on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.