WATCH: Stamp Fairtex trains and grooves with Jihin Radzuan at Fairtex gym

By now, it’s no secret that Stamp Fairtex loves to dance every chance she gets. In between grueling hours of training inside the gym, the former two-sport ONE world champion loves to blow off steam by showing off her playful side through Tiktok videos for her followers.

This time around, the 25-year-old global superstar was not alone, as she enlisted two of her training partners for a well-choreographed grooving session.

“Join forces with us 😂😖🤭,” Stamp wrote in a now-viral clip.

One of Stamp’s dance partners, of course, looks oddly familiar to ONE fans.

Jihin Radzuan, whose last Circle appearance was a loss to Stamp at ONE on Prime Video 2 last year, is becoming a familiar face at Fairtex Gym.

‘Shadow Cat’ seems to be a firm believer of the old adage, “If you can’t beat them, join them."

Stamp, for her part, doesn’t seem to mind training with her former adversary. In fact, Radzuan was one of the Pattaya native’s main training partners for her camp against Alyse Anderson at the monumental ONE Fight Night 10 card last May.

Having the Malaysian around proved dividends for Stamp, as she blitzed through the American with a liver kick heard around the world.

It appears Radzuan will be by Stamp’s side once more, as she prepares to make history at ONE Fight Night 14 in September.

The former atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing queen will be taking on Ham Seo Hee for the interim atomweight gold strap in MMA.

If Stamp gets her hand raised, she will become the promotion’s first-ever three-sport world champion.

As with all Amazon cards, ONE Fight Night 14 is available free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

