WATCH: Strawweight kickboxing queen Jackie Buntan shows off her technical power in stellar ONE Championship debut

When Jackie Buntan first arrived in ONE Championship, she made sure that everyone would remember her name from here on out.

The Filipina-American striking phenom burst onto the scene at ONE Fists of Fury in February 2021, taking on then-Thai rising star Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak in a strawweight Muay Thai clash held behind closed doors at the Singapore Indoor Stadium amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the matchup's highlights uploaded by the promotion on Instagram below:

From the opening bell, Buntan showcased blistering speed and precision, unleashing a relentless barrage of strikes that immediately put her opponent on the back foot.

Midway through the first round, Buntan dropped 'Wondergirl' with a thunderous left hook that sent the Thai crashing face-first to the canvas.

Buntan never let up, picking apart her adversary with clean boxing combinations and punishing body shots.

By the time the final bell rang, there was no question who had dominated. Buntan earned a clear-cut unanimous decision win, marking a sensational debut that firmly established her as a force to be reckoned with in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Jackie Buntan ended 2024 with 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold

More than three years after dominating Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak in a three-round showcase, Jackie Buntan stepped up to a new challenge — switching disciplines to compete for the inaugural ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world championship at ONE 169 in November 2024.

Buntan rose to the occasion, but her path to gold was anything but easy as she squared off against the feared and highly skilled Anissa Meksen.

Across five grueling rounds, Buntan stood her ground against the French-Algerian legend, defying the odds to secure a hard-earned unanimous decision and etch her name in the history books as the division's first-ever world champion.

