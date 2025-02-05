WATCH: Strawweight MMA king Joshua Pacio’s collection of electrifying knockouts and submissions in ONE Championship

As anticipation builds for Joshua Pacio’s next outing, his highlight reel of spectacular finishes has been making waves on social media.

ONE Championship recently reignited the excitement by sharing a carousel of Pacio’s most electrifying stoppages from his nearly nine-year tenure in the promotion:

Over the years, “The Passion” has authored eight victories without the need for the judges’ scorecards. But among them, one moment stands above the rest — the emphatic conclusion to his trilogy with Yosuke Saruta at ONE: Revolution in September 2021.

From the opening bell, both warriors stood toe-to-toe at the center of the Circle, with Saruta pressing the action and Pacio expertly countering.

Then, in a defining sequence, the Filipino star rocked his longtime rival with a left hand before swarming him with strikes to seal the finish and retain the ONE strawweight MMA world championship.

Joshua Pacio looks to put another rivalry to rest

Later this month, Joshua Pacio aims to deliver a similar statement in a high-stakes clash against his American archrival.

The division’s reigning world champion is set to face interim world titleholder Jarred Brooks in a highly anticipated rubber match and unification at ONE 171 on Feb. 20, live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

Their grueling feud began in December 2022 when Brooks edged out Pacio via unanimous decision to claim the strawweight crown.

However, the rematch in March 2024 took a controversial turn. In the early moments of the bout, Brooks attempted a takedown but inadvertently spiked Pacio’s head onto the canvas, knocking him unconscious.

Under ONE’s Global MMA Rule Set — where slams targeting the head, neck, or spine are strictly prohibited — the move was deemed illegal, leading to Brooks’ disqualification and Pacio reclaiming the title.

With both fighters looking to settle the score once and for all, their third meeting promises to be an unforgettable battle in one of the most intense rivalries in strawweight history.

