Watch: Submission Radio hosts Kacper Rosolowski and Dennis Shkuratov experience scary earthquake in studio moments after interviewing Dan Hardy

Submission Radio has long been a favorite of fight fans around the world. Kacper Rosolowski and Dennis Shkuratov play host to some of the most iconic figures from the world of mixed martial arts.

The Melbourne-based duo has created and developed Submission Radio into one of the very best podcasts pertaining to the sport of MMA. Their latest interview with former fighter and analyst extraordinaire Dan Hardy was a treat, as Hardy delved into the upcoming UFC 266 pay-per-view.

However, it appears the chat with Hardy would be the second biggest thing to happen to the studio on the day. A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck the city of Melbourne on Wednesday, September 22. Rosolowski and Shkuratov were still on their podcast desks with the camera rolling as the quake hit Melbourne.

Watch the Submission Radio camera capture the earthquake below:

As you can see, we were clearly unfazed... Happened to capture today's earthquake just moments after we finished recording the #UFC266 preview with @danhardymma . Kinda wish he was still on the line so we could've experienced it together😂As you can see, we were clearly unfazed... Happened to capture today's earthquake just moments after we finished recording the #UFC266 preview with @danhardymma. Kinda wish he was still on the line so we could've experienced it together😂



"Happened to capture today's earthquake just moments after we finished recording the #UFC266 preview with @danhardymma. Kinda wish he was still on the line so we could've experienced it together. As you can see, we were clearly unfazed..."

While the earthquake seems to be strong, the duo's statement seems like they took it rather well. So much so that they wished Dan Hardy was still around so he could've watched it live with them.

Submission Radio has been a pioneer of modern MMA podcasting

The Australian podcast, set up in 2014, has grown to be one of the most loved content sources for the mixed martial arts community. From past and present fighters to analysts, Rosolowski and Shkuratov interview the very best minds in the sport on their show.

Since they began, the duo has garnered nearly 200,000 subscribers on YouTube, 17,000 followers on Instagram, and over 8,000 followers on Twitter. The numbers are growing by the day, and so is the quality of their content.

All Submission Radio episodes are available on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and YouTube. Their latest episode features Dan Hardy and is a treat for anyone looking forward to the UFC 266 pay-per-view.

Watch Submission Radio's episode with Dan Hardy below:

