WATCH: Superbon, Nabil Anane highlight some of the nastiest era-defining knockout finishes in ONE Championship

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon and ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane are among the many athletes who have maximized their opportunities in ONE Championship's stacked kickboxing and Muay Thai divisions. Aside from constantly giving back to the fans outside of the circle, Superbon and Anane have also produced some of the best finishes in recent years.

The world's largest martial arts promotion posted nine of the most prolific knockouts from their striking ranks on Instagram for fans around the world to enjoy reliving.

Many have christened Anane as the next major breakout star in the promotion's Muay Thai divisions, and for good reason. The towering 21-year-old possesses an 80-inch reach that has been crucial in his seven-fight winning streak, which he capped off with a landmark win over ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in March.

Meanwhile, Superbon was already a kickboxing superstar well before he made his ONE debut in July 2020. However, he reached new heights of popularity in just his second bout with the promotion in October of the following year.

At ONE: First Strike, the 34-year-old became the second-ever fighter to finish Italian kickboxing legend Giorgio Petrosyan, courtesy of his patented head kick, to claim the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship.

Superbon is looking forward to unification bout with Masaaki Noiri

With Masaaki Noiri winning the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship in March at ONE 172, Superbon cannot wait to share the circle with him in a unification bout.

After guiding his pupil to victory at ONE Friday Fights 109 last May 23, he spoke with ONE commentator Mitch Chilson.

Superbon said the following when asked about their impending unification bout:

"Bro, I cannot wait to see you. I will show my performance. I cannot wait for that fight."

