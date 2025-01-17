WATCH: Superbon polishes signature roundhouse kick ahead of ONE 170 super fight against fellow striking megastar Tawanchai

With less than a week until his highly anticipated rematch with Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 170 on Jan. 24, Superbon is sharpening his signature weapon to perfection.

The Thai superstar will have another shot at the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship, as he faces Tawanchai in the main event of the aforementioned blockbuster card slated to happen at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

In recent training footage, the 34-year-old can be seen refining the power of his famed roundhouse kick with his coach, Trainer Gae.

Check out the clip below:

Superbon’s roundhouse kick has become a fan-favorite, eagerly anticipated every time he steps into the ring.

This move earned global acclaim for Superbon in October 2021 when he faced the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan for the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship.

As Petrosyan sought to create space in the second round of that encounter, Superbon unleashed a thunderous right high kick that landed flush, knocking the Armenian-Italian icon unconscious.

The referee waved off the fight instantly, marking one of the most stunning finishes in recent history.

That devastating head kick was no fluke. In June 2023, Superbon showcased the same lethal weapon, stopping Tayfun Ozcan in similar fashion.

Trainer Gae hopes to guide Superbon to a decisive win over Tawanchai

As Tawanchai PK Saenchai puts the finishing touches on his preparation, Superbon and Trainer Gae are also leaving no stone unturned.

Trainer Gae, who also cornered Superbon in their first bout with Tawanchai at ONE Friday Fights 46 in December 2023, is determined to lead his fighter to a different result this time.

Superbon may have fallen short in that initial showdown, conceding a majority decision to Tawanchai, but now, the duo is working tirelessly to turn the tide and erase the memories of that defeat.

