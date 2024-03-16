WATCH: Superbon sharpens his blades in taxing uphill session alongside Trainer Gae ahead of ONE return

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn has elevated his training regimen after his recent loss to Tawanchai PK Saenchai during their ONE featherweight Muay Thai showdown in December 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 46.

In a recent video that ONE Championship posted on Instagram, Superbon was seen doing a grueling training session with famed coach Trainer Gae, where he was seen doing his reps on an uphill road with massive tires tied to his back.

The video was captioned:

"Ever tried kickboxing pads up a hill? 😳 Don't miss Superbon's World Title showdown with Marat Grigorian on April 5 at ONE Friday Fights 58! 💥 @superbon_banchamek"

The 33-year-old came up short of his bid to become a two-sport world champion after Tawanchai scored a close majority decision win over him during their all-time classic showdown.

Prior to that loss, Superbon won four of his five fights in ONE Championship by beating Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Giorgio Petrosyan, Marat Grigorian, and Tayfun Ozcan. His lone setback was courtesy of Chingiz Allazov.

Superbon set for an interim world title battle with Marat Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 58

This taxing preparation of Superbon also marks the beginning of his training camp for his upcoming rematch with Grigorian, as they will headline the ONE Friday Fights 58 card on April 5 for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

The Singha Mawynn Muay Thai representative wants to reassert his mastery over the Armenian superstar and officially book another rematch against Allazov in an effort to reclaim his world title.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship Youtube channel, and other digital platforms. Check your local listing for more details.