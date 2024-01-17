WATCH: Superlek busts out the tires in preparation for super fight against Takeru at ONE 165 in Tokyo

The old adage of “hard work beats talent any day of the week” is extremely prominent in the lives of combat sports athletes, and it is one that Superlek Kiatmoo9 is taking to heart ahead of January 28.

On that date, Superlek will defend his ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship in the main event of ONE 165 against kickboxing monster Takeru Segawa inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Facing such an all-around striking monster like the 'Natural Born Crusher' demands complete dedication to training and such attention to detail that Superlek must adhere to with the goal of upending Takeru’s debut. In the process, he is looking to disappoint the hometown crowd with a dominant victory.

ONE Championship recently shared a glimpse of the training that Superlek is doing to best prepare for arguably the biggest bout of his career. The Thai star appears to be in the best shape of his life, both in his striking and his endurance - two things that he will need in spades come January 28.

Takeru fully knows what’s at stake at ONE 165

Despite sporting a near-unbelievable fight record of 43 wins to just three losses, Takeru showed a human side when he admitted that pressure is actually something that he feels.

The two kickboxing stars recently held open workouts in Tokyo that showcased their otherworldly speed and striking that is sure to further excite fans.

For Takeru, he is more than ready to face his destiny when the bell rings on January 28 and is nearing peak preparation for the impending clash.

