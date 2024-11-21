WATCH: Superlek Kiatmoo9 puts on a show against Kongthoranee in Muay Thai thriller in Bangkok

Thai kickboxer Superlek Kiatmoo9 has been very impressive in his Muay Thai campaign under ONE Championship, dominating elite opposition in the 'Art of Eight Limbs.' Among them was Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, who he battled in an exciting contest back in June and defeated by decision.

The two collided at ONE Friday Fights 68 on June 28 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand in a flyweight Muay Thai clash. 'The Kicking Machine' was dominant in the contest from start to finish, banking on his high volume of strikes to effectively keep his opponent at bay on his way to the convincing win.

ONE Championship looked back at Superlek's impressive performance in an Instagram post for fans to relive ahead of his scheduled return to action in January.

Following the impressive win over Kongthoranee, Superlek went on to win the bantamweight Muay Thai world title with a 49-second KO of erstwhile world champion Jonathan Haggerty in their title clash in September in the United States.

By annexing the bantamweight Muay Thai gold, the Thai superstar thrust himself to double world champion status as he also holds the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title.

Superlek seeks to continue rolling in Muay Thai at ONE 170

Superlek Kiatmoo9 looks to continue with his impressive roll in Muay Thai at ONE 170 on Jan. 28 when he defends the bantamweight world title for the first time.

The Thai superstar will try to fend off the challenge from Scottish knockout artist Nico Carrillo in the event happening at the Impact Arena in Bangkok and airing live and for free at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

The reigning champion is coming off his impressive conquest of the bantamweight belt in September, where he destroyed former divisional king Jonathan Haggerty in just 49 seconds with a solid counter elbow to the head.

Meanwhile, looking to make it a short reign for 'The Kicking Machine' is Carrillo, who has willed himself to title conteder status by winning his first four matches to date in ONE, all coming by way of knockout.

