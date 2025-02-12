WATCH: Superlek Kiatmoo9, Takeru Segawa light Tokyo up in absolute super fight for the flyweight kickboxing throne

If there’s one bout that encapsulated Takeru Segawa’s indomitable spirit, it was his electrifying clash with Superlek Kiatmoo9 in front of a roaring home crowd. The two striking titans went toe-to-toe for five thrilling rounds in the main event of ONE 165 in January 2024, where the Japanese dynamo challenged the Thai superstar for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

Watch the highlights below:

From the opening bell, Superlek imposed his will with a barrage of punishing low kicks, relentlessly targeting Takeru’s lead leg.

As 'The Kicking Machine' looked to neutralize the hometown hero early, 'The Natural Born Crusher' refused to back down, firing back with his signature boxing combinations.

The second round saw Superlek ramp up the pressure, forcing Takeru to make key adjustments. But in the third, the Japanese warrior roared to life, landing thudding hooks to the body and head that momentarily turned the tide.

The final two rounds were a razor-close affair, with both men having their moments. However, Superlek’s sustained offensive output proved decisive, as he maintained his attack until the final bell.

When the dust settled, all three judges awarded the victory to the Thai via unanimous decision.

But that was far from the last time Takeru showcased his unbreakable resolve. In September 2024, he proved his mettle once again, weathering an early storm before stopping Thant Zin in a flyweight kickboxing tiff at ONE Friday Fights 81.

Takeru battles Rodtang at ONE 172

Now, Takeru Segawa is set to bask in the energy of his compatriots once more as he headlines ONE 172 at the legendary Saitama Super Arena on March 23.

This time, he steps into the ring for a dream matchup — one that fight fans have long clamored for against none other than Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight.

This long-awaited collision has been over a year in the making. Originally scheduled for ONE 165, the duel was postponed due to a hand injury suffered by Rodtang.

But now, the two icons will finally settle the score in a showdown to determine the best pound-for-pound striker on the planet.

