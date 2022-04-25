Watch: Superlek's brutal Muay Thai highlights prior to the ONE Flyweight Grand Prix kickoff

On May 20, Superlek Kiatmuu9 will be competing in the opening round of the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix. In the opener, he will meet Japan's Taiki Naito.

Before their clash at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot, catch up on the Muay Thai highlights of Superlek in a video released by ONE Championship.

The Thai-born Superlek is a dangerous kicker who packs a ton of power in his shots. He throws with a varied arsenal of kicks, throwing them at the legs, body, or head of his opponents.

He often utilizes teep and roundhouse kicks with great power. He also uses fake kicks to set up his power punches. Ultimately, he is an extremely-talented Muay Thai striker.

He is also a stadium champion in Muay Thai and has used his sensational striking ability in ONE Championship to great effect in both the kickboxing and Muay Thai disciplines. He will look to add even more titles to his name this year when he participates in the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix, which will start on May 20.

When the tournament was announced, he posted on Instagram, writing:

"What is in front of Always worth more than the past."

Superlek vs. Taiki Naito in the Grand Prix opening round

The Thai-born striker has decorated his name with titles and championships. Just earlier this year, he captured the Muay Thai True4U Muaymanwansuk title against Superball.

Prior to that, he held multiple Lumpinee Stadium titles, boasted championships in the Professional Boxing Association of Thailand, held a WBC world championship, and more.

His opponent in the opening round of this Grand Prix will be the Japanese-born fighter Taiki Naito. Between Muay Thai and kickboxing, the young striker had earned a Tournament title in RISE and a SHOOT Boxing Championship belt.

He will be entering the upcoming Grand Prix on a win streak. In his last bout, he defeated Thai-born fighter Petchdam Petchyindee Academy via a close decision.

Starting on May 20, both fighters will be looking to begin their journey towards ONE Championship gold. The winner of this bout will face either Amir Naseri or Savvas Michael in the next round, depending on who wins that bout.

