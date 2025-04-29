WATCH: Swedish knockout menace Zebaztian Kadestam shows straight savagery in electric KO in Kuala Lumpur

Nearly seven years ago, Zebaztian Kadestam delivered one of the standout performances in his professional career, dismantling Agilan Thani in dominant striking display. Stepping into hostile territory, he squared off with Thani in the main event of ONE: Pursuit of Power at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia back in July 2018.

With thousands of Malaysian fans rallying behind their hometown hero, the Swede wrecking ball entered the Circle looking to rebound from a heartbreaking loss in his bid for the ONE welterweight MMA world championship.

And he did so at the expense of Thani. Kadestam nullified Thani's renowned wrestling and took full control of the striking exchanges, battering his opponent over the initial two rounds.

Then, in the final frame, Kadestam unleashed a creative and precise combination that forced referee Olivier Coste to step in, sealing a third-round TKO victory in emphatic fashion.

Kadestam finally got hold of the divisional crown four months after his demolition of Thani. This time, he scored a highlight-reel knockout of Tyler McGuire to claim the vacant seat atop the weight class.

'The Bandit' successfully defended the gold-plated strap once before he relinquished it to Kiamrian Abbasov in October 2019.

Zebaztian Kadestam looks to build momentum to attain another world title run

Zebaztian Kadestam wishes to reclaim the world title he lost, and he has the chance to move an inch closer to that goal in his upcoming assignment.

'The Bandit' is scheduled to share the ring with Australian-Tongan bruiser Isi Fitikefu in a welterweight MMA showdown on the supporting card of ONE Fight Night 31, emanating live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, May 2.

This spectacle will air live and for free in the United States and Canada on Prime Video.

