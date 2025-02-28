WATCH: Takeru Segawa pulls off inspired comeback against Thant Zin in front of a stressed-out Rodtang in Bangkok

Japanese kickboxing megastar Takeru Segawa is no stranger to adversity in his storied career, and he again had to overcome the odds when he fought Thant Zin at ONE Friday Fights 81 last September.

'The Natural Born Crusher' started strong and had fans believing he would cruise to a unanimous decision victory. However, the Burmese standout rushed forward late in round one to drop Takeru with a wild left hand. Thant Zin continued his handiwork for much of the second round until Takeru turned the tables on him.

The Team Vasileus athlete drew level on the knockdown count after landing his patented teep kick to the body. With about 30 seconds remaining and the 20-year-old having returned to his feet, Takeru swarmed him to secure the knockout victory.

Check out the come-from-behind victory below, which ONE shared on Instagram:

The more interesting part in the video above was Rodtang's pained expression upon seeing Takeru hit the deck, which turned into pure elation when Takeru scored a knockdown and eventually won.

Takeru returned the gesture and supported Rodtang in his November 2024 fight with Jacob Smith. It was supposed to be the Thai hero's sixth defense of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship, but he was stripped of it for missing weight. Regardless, he won via unanimous decision, like their May 2022 encounter.

Takeru wary of Rodtang's power ahead of kickboxing clash in March

Takeru and Rodtang will have their long-anticipated flyweight kickboxing battle at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23, and the former acknowledged the devastation that the latter brings to the circle. The 33-year-old said as much during the December press conference for ONE 172:

"Rodtang is truly strong. While he's known for brawling and intensity, he has incredible technique. He has Muay Thai skills."

ONE 172 will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The event will be available via watch.onefc.com.

