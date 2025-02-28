  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • WATCH: Takeru Segawa pulls off inspired comeback against Thant Zin in front of a stressed-out Rodtang in Bangkok

WATCH: Takeru Segawa pulls off inspired comeback against Thant Zin in front of a stressed-out Rodtang in Bangkok

By Karl Batungbacal
Modified Feb 28, 2025 10:27 GMT
Takeru Segawa earned his first win in ONE with a come-from-behind knockout of Thant Zin in September 2024. [Photo via: ONE Championship]
Takeru Segawa earned his first win in ONE with a come-from-behind knockout of Thant Zin in September 2024. [Photo via: ONE Championship]

Japanese kickboxing megastar Takeru Segawa is no stranger to adversity in his storied career, and he again had to overcome the odds when he fought Thant Zin at ONE Friday Fights 81 last September.

Ad

'The Natural Born Crusher' started strong and had fans believing he would cruise to a unanimous decision victory. However, the Burmese standout rushed forward late in round one to drop Takeru with a wild left hand. Thant Zin continued his handiwork for much of the second round until Takeru turned the tables on him.

The Team Vasileus athlete drew level on the knockdown count after landing his patented teep kick to the body. With about 30 seconds remaining and the 20-year-old having returned to his feet, Takeru swarmed him to secure the knockout victory.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out the come-from-behind victory below, which ONE shared on Instagram:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The more interesting part in the video above was Rodtang's pained expression upon seeing Takeru hit the deck, which turned into pure elation when Takeru scored a knockdown and eventually won.

Takeru returned the gesture and supported Rodtang in his November 2024 fight with Jacob Smith. It was supposed to be the Thai hero's sixth defense of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship, but he was stripped of it for missing weight. Regardless, he won via unanimous decision, like their May 2022 encounter.

Ad

Takeru wary of Rodtang's power ahead of kickboxing clash in March

Takeru and Rodtang will have their long-anticipated flyweight kickboxing battle at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23, and the former acknowledged the devastation that the latter brings to the circle. The 33-year-old said as much during the December press conference for ONE 172:

"Rodtang is truly strong. While he's known for brawling and intensity, he has incredible technique. He has Muay Thai skills."

ONE 172 will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The event will be available via watch.onefc.com.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी