WATCH: Takeru, Superbon are two sides of the same coin watching Rodtang's absolute dismantling of Jacob Smith at ONE 169

Two of the biggest stars in ONE Championship were present during the stacked ONE 169 card inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Current ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon and Japanese mega star Takeru Segawa were spotted ringside.

Their reactions to the savage offensive attack of Rodtang Jitmuangnon against Jacob Smith during one of the junctures of the match were captured by ONE Championship on video.

They recently posted it on their Instagram account with the caption:

"Fully invested 👀 Can Takeru match Rodtang's relentless energy in 2025? @rodtang_jimungnon @k1takeru @superbon_banchamek"

Trending

As seen in the video, Superbon was all-out in his support for his fellow Thai athlete, as he shouted to cheer and give tips to 'The Iron Man.' However, it was the opposite of 'The Natural Born Crusher.'

Takeru kept a neutral expression during that crucial moment of the fight when Rodtang busted a cut on Smith's face. However, he eventually acknowledged his rival's work by clapping at the end of the clip.

Rodtang vows to reclaim his 26-pound golden belt after he missed weight at ONE 169

Despite dominating their fight and securing the unanimous decision nod from the judges against Smith, the 27-year-old Thai superstar was not eligible to capture the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title that was stripped from him during the official weigh-ins due to miss weight.

The Jitmuangnon Gym representative has acknowledged the pain from the incident but promised to reclaim his coveted belt in no time.

Rodtang shared his thoughts about this during the post-fight conference with the media by saying:

"I feel sad that I lost that belt on the scale, but I will keep continuing and get that belt back. I will be returning to my throne soon."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from the ONE 169 card via the free event replay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback