Watch: Tang Kai’s insane knockout power in slow-motion Instagram clip

Chinese knockout artist Tang Kai carries serious power in both fists. The striking brute is currently on a three-fight KO streak, with the most recent being over formerly top-ranked contender Kim Jae Woong. This impressive victory put Tang in position for a ONE featherweight world title shot.

ONE Championship recently shared a clip of the knockout sequence in slow motion on its Instagram page:

"Right down the middle 😧 The Chinese powerhouse challenges ONE Featherweight World Champion Thanh Le on August 26 at ONE 160!"

The clip shows Tang land a power two-punch combination that drops his South Korean opponent. He only needed two minutes to earn this knockout and thus gain a world title shot on August 26.

Tang is unbeaten in ONE Championship and is riding an impressive nine-fight win streak in MMA. Additionally, he has won 86% of his fights by way of KO/TKO.

He will now face the biggest test of his career to date at ONE 160. At the event, the Chinese fighter will face reigning ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le.

Tang Kai and Thanh Le seek a KO finish on August 26

The fight will be a battle of knockout artists as Thanh Le himself is well known for his striking power. The Vietnamese-American has earned his most recent five wins via KOs. Along the way, he picked up the ONE featherweight world title and defended it, helping to give him an incredible 92% KO/TKO win rate across his career.

However, Le's Chinese counterpart is not discouraged by the success of the champ. Instead, he is motivated by it.

During the ONE 160 virtual press conference, Tang Kai praised his world champion opponent with respect, saying:

"I know my opponent Thanh Le is a very tough fighter. This could be the toughest fight of my whole career. But I’m ready, and I’m full of confidence. Like I said, this is a must-win fight for me."

Tang Kai also added that he is motivated to win the world title for his home country of China, explaining:

"I am so excited. If I get this victory, if that happened [and I won], I will be the first male [mixed martial arts] world champion from China. That would mean a lot for me and the whole community."

The two knockout experts will face off at ONE 160 on August 26, with the ONE featherweight world title on the line.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship makes good on his promise and KOs Yoon Chang Min in Round 1! #ONENextGen2 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Tang Kaimakes good on his promise and KOs Yoon Chang Min in Round 1! Tang Kai 🇨🇳 makes good on his promise and KOs Yoon Chang Min in Round 1! 😤 #ONENextGen2 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/JWrcVcLBwI

