WATCH: Tatsumitsu Wada gives legend Demetrious Johnson one of his toughest fights

In Aug. 2019, Tatsumitsu Wada gave the reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson a run for his money when they fought at the ONE: Dawn of Heroes card inside the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

ONE Championship published the full fight replay of that ONE flyweight world Grand Prix semifinal match between Wada and Johnson on their official YouTube channel and wrote the video's description:

"Current flyweight MMA king Demetrious Johnson faced a stern test when he took on Japanese grappler Tatsumitsu Wada in the 2019 ONE Flyweight Grand Prix semifinals! Can "Mighty Mouse" retain his gold when he meets rival Adriano Moraes in an epic World Title trilogy bout on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video?"

The unorthodox fighting style of Tatsumitsu, which is heavily based on Judo, gave the American superstar a hard time in the opening round since he used it against him to secure a beautiful takedown and back take to threaten with a rear-naked choke submission.

Despite the near finish in the first round, 'The Sweeper' couldn't get the finish against the 'Mighty Mouse,' and he paid for it in the next two rounds as Johnson swiftly adjusted his fight plan to punish him and eventually secure the dominant unanimous decision victory.

Tatsumitsu Wada is scheduled to face Xie Wei on July 5 at ONE Fight Night 23

Since joining the roster of the world's largest martial arts organization in 2018, Tatsumitsu hasn't picked up consecutive wins under the ONE banner and alternated the results of his 10 fights for a 5-5 record.

The Japanese veteran is now looking to end that trend on July 5, when he will face Xie Wei in a flyweight MMA contest as part of the exciting ONE Fight Night 23 card inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 23 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on July 5 during U.S. primetime.

