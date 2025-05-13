WATCH: Tawanchai, Nong-O headline some of the nastiest hard-hitting leg kicks in ONE Championship

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Muay Thai legend Nong-O Hama both have unpredictable fighting styles. However, a technique that they both enjoy using is leg kicks.

The world's largest martial arts promotion reminded fans of how leg kicks are a valuable tool in a fighter's arsenal, especially in drawn-out battles, by posting eight fight clips on Instagram where the move shone brightly.

Check out the post below:

Nong-O's August 2022 bout with British Muay Thai great Liam Harrison is understandably at the top of the list. Then reigning as the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Nong-O chose to focus on attacking his lead left leg to slow 'Hitman' down.

This strategy paid off greatly for the 38-year-old as he dashed Harrison's dreams of ONE gold via TKO in the first round.

As for Tawanchai, his highlight reel in the compilation is arguably his greatest finish as a ONE athlete, which happened in defense of the throne in February 2023.

Fresh off winning the 155-pound Muay Thai crown from then-reigning king Petchmorakot Petchyindee in September of the previous year, Tawanchai produced a wondrous 49-second TKO of Jamal Yusupov owing to a perfectly placed power kick.

Superbon does not believe Nong-O should have a trilogy fight with Kongthoranee

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon is convinced that Nong-O's resounding victory at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2 over Kongthoranee Sor Sommai proves that a trilogy fight is unnecessary.

He told the media during the post-event press conference:

"I don't think a trilogy is needed, because their levels is far apart. If Kongthoranee didn't drop Nong-O, Nong-O dominated the fight. This is just my personal opinion. I don't know how other people think, but for me, if Nong-O wasn't wobbled, I think today's fight was one-sided."

Watch the entire interview below:

