WATCH: Teen phenom Johan Ghazali goes full speed in training with famed coach Trainer Gae ahead of ONE Fight Night 32

ONE flyweight Muay Thai star Johan Ghazali has garnered immense respect from fans because of his intense training camps, and he is doing it all over again in preparation for his latest bout. At ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, the young phenom will trade leather with the battle-tested Diego Paez in a 135-pound Muay Thai bout. The Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will host the event.

Ad

The promotion recently posted a video of 'Jojo' sharpening his skills under the guidance of the world-famous Trainer Gae on Instagram, as he aims to capture his seventh win under the ONE banner.

Check out their high-intensity training session below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ghazali got off to a roaring start in the world's largest martial arts promotion by winning all four of his ONE Friday Fights bouts to earn a six-figure contract to join the main roster.

However, the 18-year-old has split his first four assignments in the big leagues, with the most recent being a unanimous decision defeat to fellow rising star Johan Estupinan this past January.

ONE Fight Night 32 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Ad

Johan Ghazali acknowledges Diego Paez's experience advantage, remains unimpressed

Johan Ghazali thoroughly scouts his opponents well before they share the circle, and he is unimpressed with what Diego Paez brings to the table.

The Rentap Muay Thai Gym and Superbon Training Camp affiliate told Goated Combat in an interview:

"He's older than me. He's, I think, he's like 30-something? Like 32 or something. So, he's more than a decade older than me. Obviously has more experience than me. I would expect that. And other than that, I've watched his fights. He's an okay fighter. He's not the same as like other Thai fighters. So, he's got to watch out for his spinning attacks."

Ad

Watch the entire interview below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karl Batungbacal Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.



Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.



On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.



Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.