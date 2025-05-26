WATCH: Teen phenom Johan Ghazali goes full speed in training with famed coach Trainer Gae ahead of ONE Fight Night 32

ONE flyweight Muay Thai star Johan Ghazali has garnered immense respect from fans because of his intense training camps, and he is doing it all over again in preparation for his latest bout. At ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, the young phenom will trade leather with the battle-tested Diego Paez in a 135-pound Muay Thai bout. The Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will host the event.
The promotion recently posted a video of 'Jojo' sharpening his skills under the guidance of the world-famous Trainer Gae on Instagram, as he aims to capture his seventh win under the ONE banner.
Check out their high-intensity training session below:
Ghazali got off to a roaring start in the world's largest martial arts promotion by winning all four of his ONE Friday Fights bouts to earn a six-figure contract to join the main roster.
However, the 18-year-old has split his first four assignments in the big leagues, with the most recent being a unanimous decision defeat to fellow rising star Johan Estupinan this past January.
ONE Fight Night 32 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.
Johan Ghazali acknowledges Diego Paez's experience advantage, remains unimpressed
Johan Ghazali thoroughly scouts his opponents well before they share the circle, and he is unimpressed with what Diego Paez brings to the table.
The Rentap Muay Thai Gym and Superbon Training Camp affiliate told Goated Combat in an interview:
"He's older than me. He's, I think, he's like 30-something? Like 32 or something. So, he's more than a decade older than me. Obviously has more experience than me. I would expect that. And other than that, I've watched his fights. He's an okay fighter. He's not the same as like other Thai fighters. So, he's got to watch out for his spinning attacks."
Watch the entire interview below: