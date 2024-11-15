WATCH: Teen phenom Johan Ghazali unsheathes his lethal power in relentless barrage against Samurai in Bangkok

Teen phenom Johan Ghazali has essayed an impressive track record since making his ONE Championship debut in February last year. He has banked, among other things, on his potent power to get the job done.

Among his notable victories in ONE came at the expense of Thai Samurai Seeopal at ONE Friday Fights 25 in June 2023 in Bangkok, where he packed the heat from all directions throughout their scheduled three-rounder in steadily tearing down his opponent en route to the decision win.

ONE Championship spotlighted 'Jojo' in a recent Instagram post, showing the thorough performance of the 18-year-old against Samurai.

Check out the post below:

Johan Ghazali's victory over Samurai was one of five straight victories he started his ONE campaign with, establishing himself as an emerging force in the flyweight Muay Thai divcision.

The Malaysian-American fighter was last in action in September at ONE 168: Denver, where he made short work of Mexican Josue Cruz with a first-round knockout victory. It was his fifth KO win in six victories in ONE Championship.

Johan Ghazali thrilled to have won in U.S. debut and in front of family

Johan Ghazali considered his most recent victory as for the books as it took place in the United States, where he long aspired to showcase his Muay Thai skills, and in front of family.

The Rentap Muaythai Gym standout, who is born to an American mother, was part of the successful ONE 168: Denver event back in September and was among the big winners. He defeated Mexican Josue Cruz by knockout in the opening round, which merited him a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

It was also a bounce-back win after absorbing his first defeat in ONE Championship in his previous match.

Johan Ghazali spoke about his U.S. debut and the win in a post-fight interview with combat sports analyst Alex Wendling, saying:

"It's my first time fighting in ONE Championship outside of Thailand. So it was a new experience. It was great. The crowd here was definitely different."

He went on to say:

"It's the first time for this side of my family to see me fight, and I'm glad they got to watch me perform."

Check out what he had to say below:

ONE 168 took place at the Ball Arena, home of the NBA's Denver Nuggets and near New Mexico where his family from his mother side resides.

