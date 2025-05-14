WATCH: Teenage phenom Johan Ghazali pulling out all the stops in his insane early training routine in Malaysia

In the world of combat sports, champions aren't born, they're made - and Johan Ghazali is a shining example of exactly that. From a young age, 'Jojo' has emerged as one of Muay Thai's exciting rising stars, the product of countless hours spent training at Rentap Muay Thai Gym in Malaysia.
Even as a young teenager, his dedication was evident. Just take a look at footage of his grueling training sessions at just 16 years old:
That relentless work ethic bore fruit in 2023 when ONE Championship welcome the Malaysian-American phenom into its fold, offering a platform to showcase his talent on the weekly ONE Friday Fights event series.
There, Ghazali wasted no time making an impression. He thrilled fans with his explosive, high-octane performances, rattling off four consecutive victories in the promotion's developmental circuit.
His early success earned him a spot on the main roster, a clear sign that the world's largest martial arts organization sees him as one of its brightest young prospects.
So far, Ghazali hasn't disappointed. Under the spotlight, he has continued to rise to the occasion, scoring two first-round knockout wins in his first four appearances on the grand stage.
Johan Ghazali sets up camp in Thailand
In his fifth outing on ONE Championship's main roster, Johan Ghazali decided to step out of his comfort zone, traveling 1,220 kilometers to train at the world-renowed Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok, Thailand.
There, the 18-year-old prodigy will receive all the support he needs as he prepares for his redemption quest at ONE Fight Night 32, which takes place live in U.S. primetime at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium on June 6.
On the card, Ghazali is set to clash with Colombian-American striker Diego Paez in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai bout.
ONE Fight Night 32 will be available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.