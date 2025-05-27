WATCH: Teenage phenom Johan Ghazali puts his mom through the emotions recalling his stellar ONE debut in Bangkok

Before he reports for duty next month, Johan Ghazali took a moment to revisit the bout that sparked his meteoric rise in the sport of Muay Thai. Alongside his mother, Jenna Johnson, the Malaysian-American prodigy rewatched his electrifying ONE Championship debut against Padetsuk Fairtex – a flyweight Muay Thai showdown that unfolded at ONE Friday Fights 6 in February 2023, inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The mother-and-son duo offered candid reflections on that unforgettable evening, where 'Jojo' delivered a brief but thunderous statement to the martial arts world.

Check out that mom-and-son interaction uploaded by the promotion on Instagram below:

In the matchup, Ghazali wasted no time inflicting damage as he connected with a sharp left hook, immediately followed by a crushing overhand right that landed flush on Padetsuk's chin.

That blow dropped the Thai spitfire instantly, sealing the victory in just 16 seconds for the teenage striking phenom.

Ghazali's blistering knockout of Padetsuk served as an emphatic introduction to the global stage, announcing the arrival of a fresh force in the promotion's stacked flyweight Muay Thai division.

Since then, Ghazali has remained a formidable presence, racking up five wins in his next seven outings, with four of those victories coming by way of knockout.

Johan Ghazali suits up for action at ONE Fight Night 32

Now, Johan Ghazali returns to where it all began — Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium — on June 6, determined to bounce back after a grueling battle with fellow rising star and current No. 5 flyweight Muay Thai contender Johan Estupinan earlier this year.

Ghazali is set to duke it out against Colombian-American firebrand Diego Paez in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai duel at ONE Fight Night 32, which airs live in U.S. primetime.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action for free on Prime Video.

