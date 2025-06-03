WATCH: Teenage rising star Johan Ghazali gets surgical in gnarly body shot finish of Russian brawler in Bangkok

Nearly three years ago, Johan Ghazali made it clear he was destined for ONE Championship stardom, capping off his fourth consecutive victory with a statement performance that earned him a lucrative six-figure deal. 'Jojo' delivered his career-defining win against Temirlan Bekmurzaev in a flyweight Muay Thai encounter at ONE Friday Fights 36, held in October 2023 at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
The Malaysian-American phenom came out firing from the opening bell, but Bekmurzaev met the early aggression with calculated counters and crisp technique.
Ghazali turned the tide in the second round, asserting his dominance and pushing the Russian onto the back foot. As the two exchanged heavy artillery in the pocket, the teenage striking prodigy slipped in a sharp elbow that rattled his foe.
Sensing the finish, Ghazali forward with a right hand to the jaw, followed by a punishing liver shot that dropped Bekmurzaev for the count.
Relive the dramatic conclusion by watching the Instagram clip below:
The stoppage came at 2:43 of round two, sealing Ghazali's breakout moment and a $100,000 contract with the world's largest martial arts organization.
Johan Ghazali aims to redeem himself at ONE Fight Night 32
Now, Johan Ghazali returns to the scene of his career breakthrough — Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium — on Friday, June 6, looking to rebound from a hard-fought battle earlier this year against fellow rising star Johan Estupinan.
The 18-year-old dynamo is set to face Colombian-American striker Diego Paez in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Fight Night 32, airing live in U.S. primetime.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action for free on Prime Video.