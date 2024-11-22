WATCH: Teenage sensation Johan Ghazali sets up camp at Superbon’s gym in Bangkok ahead of potential return

Teen phenom Johan Ghazali is right back at training for his next possible match and is doing it at Thai superstar Superbon's gym in Bangkok. He said it is part of his tack to grow as a fighter while learning from one of the best in the game.

ONE Championship shared a conversation with 'Jojo' on its Instagram account, where he spoke about the decision to set up camp under Superbon and how the training has been.

Ghazali said:

"I've been at Superbon's gym now for about a week and a half. Honestly, the best training I've had. Training with the best in the world. I just wake up, train, eat, sleep, just focus. That's what I need. I feel like I learn so much in one sparring session with Superbon, and Trainer Gae, he pushes me hard. Every day I can't breathe. I'm so tired. But I'm not complaining. This is what I came here for. I'm learning fast. I'm improving. I'm progressing. Watch out."

Johan Ghazali, 18, was last in action at ONE 168: Denver on Sept. 6, where he knocked out Mexico's Josue Cruz in the opening round. The win was a bounce back for the Malaysian-American fighter who absorbed his first defeat in ONE Championship in his previous fight.

The win, too, earned Ghazali a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

There is no word yet on when Johan Ghazali's next fight is but getting down to work while he waits, expect him to be ready when called up.

Johan Ghazali happy to see his American family watch him compete

Johan Ghazali's recent victory in the United States was extra significant for him as his American family watched him compete live. It was something he was hoping to see once he learned that ONE Championship was returning to the U.S.

The Rentap Muaythai Gym standout, who was born to an American mother, spoke about it in an interview with Alex Wendling, saying:

"It's my first time fighting in ONE Championship outside of Thailand. So it was a new experience. It was great. The crowd here was definitely different. It's the first time for this side of my family to see me fight, and I'm glad they got to watch me perform."

See the full interview below:

ONE 168 took place at the Ball Arena in the 'Mile High City', near New Mexico, where Ghazali's family from his mother side is based.

