WATCH: Terence Crawford shares backstage moment with Manny Pacquiao ahead of Errol Spence Jr. fight

Terence Crawford shared a heartwarming moment with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao backstage. It’s not often that boxing fans get to see their favorite matchups, especially when both fighters are in their absolute prime. Undefeated champions Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. are set to take the ‘0’ from each other’s records and unify the welterweight titles.

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao went into the locker room to give his wishes to Crawford as he got ready for the fight. Pacquiao greeted him and the teammates asked the duo to pose for a picture together. The chants of 'lineal champion' echoed in the locker room as Manny Pacquiao and the welterweight champion stood next to each other and smiled at the cameras.

You can watch the video below, courtesy of @ShowtimeBoxing Twitter handle:

Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. was a long time in making

Both Crawford and Spence are in their absolute prime, and hovering around the top of the pound-for-pound list. Interestingly they’ve both been campaigning for a showdown for a considerable amount of time. However, boxing politics has gotten in the way of making this matchup. After multiple failed attempts, Crawford and Spence took the initiative to do it themselves and made the fight happen. This is arguably one of the most consequential fights in boxing history:

“I knew I had to make it happen. This is what everyone wanted. We have to prove who the man is in the welterweight division and in boxing. The winner of this fight is the best fighter in boxing. Period,” Errol Spence Jr. told ESPN.

Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. are both in the prime of their physical abilities and skills. So the fight will certainly produce fireworks. The fight is set to headline the event that is taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 29.

Catch up with the news and regular updates for UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje