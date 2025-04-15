WATCH: Thai icon Nong-O Hama shows off his power in soul-snatching knockout of Felipe Lobo in Singapore

At the peak of Nong-O Hama's reign as the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, he was a force to be reckoned with — and Felipe Lobo experienced the full wrath of it. It can be recalled that both men clashed for 26 pounds of gold at ONE X — the promotion's 10th-year anniversary spectacle — held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in March 2022.

From the opening bell, Nong-O took command of the fight, peppering the Brazilian challenger with sharp jabs and punishing low kicks. Meanwhile, Lobo struggled to find his mark, often swinging at air as the Thai legend showcased his precision and poise.

Watch that matchup's highlights uploaded on ONE Championship's Instagram below:

In a desperate attempt to turn the tide, Lobo pressed forward in the third round. However, the Brazilian's aggression proved costly. As Lobo advanced behind a jab, Nong-O timed a picture-perfect right uppercut that separated 'The Demolition Man' from his senses at the 2:15 mark.

Nong-O Hama reports for duty against old foe at ONE Fight Night 31

Nong-O Hama hopes to redeem himself after coming up short in his flyweight Muay Thai debut this past February. The Thai striking icon gets this opportunity when he runs it back with compatriot Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31, emanating live in U.S. primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 2.

Both men initially crossed paths at ONE Fight Night 28 over two months ago, with Kongthoranee ekeing out a razor-thin split decision win to spoil Nong-O's maiden assignment at 135 pounds.

Now, Nong-O earns an opportunity to rewrite history and take Kongthoranee's No. 3 ranking in the division as a reward.

ONE Fight Night 31 will air for free in the United States and Canada on Prime Video.

