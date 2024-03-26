WATCH: Thai legend Nong-O Hama gets clinical in his textbook leg sweep of Fabio Pinca in ONE debut in Manila

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama will be desperately seeking a win when he returns to the ring for a showdown with fellow Thai warrior Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai.

On Friday, April 5, Nong-O will step back inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium as part of a loaded ONE Friday Fights 58 card in Bangkok. There, the Thai superstar will attempt to snap a two-fight losing skid against a two-time Lumpinee Stadium world champion.

Ahead of their highly anticipated clash inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, ONE Championship is looking back at Nong-O's impeccable performance against Fabio Pinca during his promotional debut at ONE: Heroes of Honor in 2018.

"Sweepin' up. Can Nong-O jump back into the W column when he squares off against Kulabdam at ONE Friday Fights 58?"

After winning 10-straight fights over the course of five years, Nong-O Hama has found himself in an unusual position, dropping back-to-back fights by way of knockout — the first coming against current two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 9.

He then suffered a hard-to-swallow second-round KO loss against Scottish standout Nico Carrillo in December.

Kulabdam gunning for the biggest win of his career against Nong-O Hama

As for Kulabdam, the 25-year-old star has won four straight fights inside the Circle, including victories over Ilyas Musaev, Tyson Harrison, Fariyar Aminipour, and Julio Lobo — all coming as part of the promotion's ONE Friday Fights series in Thailand.

Overall, 'Left Meteorite' has 70 career victories to his credit and a solid 7-3 record under the ONE Championship banner. A win over Nong-O would undoubtedly be the biggest of his career thus far, but if the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai champion can reverse his own luck and climb back into the win column, he will re-establish himself as a legitimate contender in the bantamweight division.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live and for free on ONE Championship's YouTube channel and via watch.onefc.com around the world.