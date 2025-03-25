WATCH: Thai legend Sam-A gets emotional in his wife's arms after falling short against Jonathan Di Bella

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao couldn't help but feel emotional after falling short in his bid to recapture 26 pounds of gold over the weekend. This transpired when he competed for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world championship against Jonathan Di Bella at ONE 172, which took place in front of a red-hot crowd inside Japan's iconic Saitama Super Arena last Sunday, March 23.

Ad

The Thai legend endured a grueling five-round striking battle but ultimately succumbed to a unanimous decision defeat. Overcome with sorrow, he exited the ring visibly disappointed and found solace in the loving arms of his wife.

Watch the clip posted by the promotion below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Sam-A had every reason to feel that way, dropping a high-stakes matchup against a much younger opponent in the prime of his career. Recognizing Sam-A's pedigree, Di Bella wasted no time asserting himself, setting a relentless pace from the opening bell. From there, he targeted the Thai's legs to limit his signature movement and attacks.

As the encounter wore on, the effect of Di Bella's offense became increasingly apparent. Sam-A found himself in a tough predicament as the Italian-Canadian dynamo masterfully blended combinations to keep his seasoned foe off balance.

Ad

Unfortunately for Di Bella, Sam-A refused to go down without a fight, digging deep in his arsenal with the intention of turning the tide. However, 28-year-old banked on his precision down the stretch to cruise to a unanimous decision win.

ONE 172 may be Sam-A's last shot at gold

ONE 172 could mark Sam-A Gaiyanghadao's final shot at world title glory under the ONE Championship banner.

Ad

At 41 years old, Sam-A has already flirted with retirement once before. However, in his return to competition, he proved he still had plenty left in the tank, winning three of his five outings — including a stunning upset against Zhang Peimian in November 2024.

Although he bowed to Jonathan Di Bella for the interim crown, his legacy as one of the most decorated strikers in the promotion's history remains untouchable.

In his early run, Sam-A became the inaugural ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion before deciding to move down to strawweight to lord over its kickboxing and Muay Thai divisions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.