WATCH: Thai legend Seksan's blistering highlight reel of his high-octane offense in his ONE Championship run

Before Seksan Or Kwanmuang reports for duty next month, ONE Championship has stoked the excitement by dropping a highlight reel showcasing the Thai legend's electrifying moments.

Check out the clip below:

Nicknamed 'The Man Who Yields To No One,' Seksan has captivated a growing fanbase with his fearless approach and riveting bouts.

A former Rajadamnern Stadium and WBC world champion, he delivered six scintillating victories under the ONE Friday Fights banner — the promotion's weekly Asian primetime event series at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium — where he racked up six consecutive victories to earn a $100,000 contract and a coveted spot on the main roster.

Once he strutted his wares under the bright lights, Seksan proved his worth with stellar performances, thrilling fans as he secured victory in four of his five assignments.

At the moment, Seksan is riding high on a two-match winning streak, thwarting Liam Harrison with a second-round stoppage at ONE 168 in September 2024 before going through the wringer with Soe Lin Oo to claim a hard-fought unanimous decision win at ONE 170 four months later

Seksan returns to action at ONE Fight Night 30

Now, Seksan Or Kwanmuang is scheduled to step back in action on the supporting card of ONE Fight Night 30, emanating live in U.S. primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium on April 4.

There, the Thai hard-hitter has his sights set on extending his streak. However, standing in his way is American striker Asa Ten Pow, who aims to capture the biggest win of his professional career in a 142-pound catchweight Muay Thai encounter.

Fans in the United States and Canada will be able to watch this duel live and for free if they subscribe to Amazon's Prime Video.

