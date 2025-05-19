WATCH: Thai megastar Superbon shows off his innate aristic side in his brutal highlight reel in ONE Championship

Superbon may have come up short in his quest for two-sport supremacy earlier this year, but that setback does little to diminish his status as one of the most dangerous strikers on the planet today.

Recently, ONE Championship revisited the Thai megastar's impressive run since joining the promotion in 2020 — a campaign that has seen him rack up six wins, three of which ended in highlight-reel knockouts.

Watch the action-packed montage uploaded by the world's largest martial arts organization on Instagram below:

A key factor in Superbon's meteoric rise has been his fearsome head kick, a signature weapon that has delivered jaw-dropping finishes and cemented his reputation as a striking phenom.

That signature technique reached legendary status in October 2021 when he faced the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan for the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world title at ONE: First Strike.

After a cautious opening salvo, the action ramped up in the second round as Petrosyan looked to close the distance. But in the midst of the exchange, Superbon unleashed a crushing high kick that landed clean on the chin of the Italian-Armenian superstar, sealing one of the most unforgettable knockouts in striking history.

Superbon anticipated to square off against Masaaki Noiri in unification showdown

Superbon is expected to return to action in the coming months for a highly anticipated ONE featherweight kickboxing world title unification bout against Masaaki Noiri.

It can be recalled Noiri claimed the interim featherweight kickboxing crown at ONE 172 this past March with a stunning TKO victory over reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai, pulling off 2025's early candidate for Upset of the Year.

Recently spotted back in training, Superbon's activity has fueled speculation that a clash to crown the division's undisputed king could be on the horizon.

