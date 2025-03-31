WATCH: Thai slugger Jo Nattawut unloads a furious offensive barrage in brutal finish of Yohann Drai in Kuala Lumpur

'Smokin' Jo Nattawut can always be counted upon to deliver a world-class performance every time he competes. The WMC Muay Thai champ showed his quality in a stunning knockout of Yohann Drai in July 2018.

After taking about a minute to measure his distance and assess the Frenchman's strategy, Nattawut landed an overhand right that stunned Drai, who was in the midst of throwing a jab. Nattawut kept the pressure on and soon started the finishing sequence.

In a video shared by the world's largest martial arts promotion on Instagram, the 35-year-old delivered a six-punch combination that sent Drai to sleep with a second remaining in the first round.

Watch the entire video below:

This win kickstarted a four-fight winning streak for Nattawut, highlighted by a third-round TKO of Sasha Moisa during their quarterfinal matchup in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix in May 2019.

Unfortunately, fate has not been on his side in recent outings after only notching one win in his last seven appearances.

Despite his recent struggles, there is a reason why he remains the third-ranked ONE featherweight Muay Thai competitor, and fans cannot wait to see him return to the circle.

Jo Nattawut shares his keys to combat sports success

With a combined 80-plus fight record in Muay Thai and kickboxing, Jo Nattawut attributes a large chunk of his success to his unrelenting dedication to honing his skills even when he is not set to compete.

The former two-division Lion Fight king said in an interview with Sportsmanor:

"Consistency. I'm always in the gym, working out, trying to keep myself fit, and always eating good. I don't eat anything bad. And I have a lot of rest and sleep, too. I think it doesn't just benefit fighters but people in general."

Watch the full interview below:

