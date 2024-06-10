WATCH: Thai super striker Sitthichai pieces up Masaaki Noiri to establish early dominance at ONE 167 firefight

ONE featherweight kickboxing star Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong has faced many great fighters in his long career and added another one to his list at ONE 167 last Friday, June 7. The No. 3-ranked featherweight kickboxer was tasked with welcoming Japanese kickboxing megastar Masaaki Noiri to the world's largest martial arts promotion.

Noiri had a two-inch reach advantage over 'Killer Kid' which he believed would give Sitthichai issues but instead of that happening, Sitthichai strung together a lightning-quick two-punch combination off a couple of feints that snapped Noiri's head back late in round one.

ONE Championship posted the stinging combo on Instagram which can be seen below:

The Team Vasileus fighter responded well early in round two as he fired off his own combos starting with leg kicks, but Sitthichai's ability to land counter shots with ease while slipping his punches through Noiri's guard was a problem for the Japanese star.

After three rounds of intense fighting, judges awarded the victory to Sitthichai unanimously.

Sitthichai opens up on the mortality of his career

At 32 years old, Sitthichai is still very much in the prime of his fighting career, but Father Time is knocking around the corner and it is a fact that he acknowledges.

With a laundry list of achievements under his belt, Sitthichai wants nothing more than to close it all out with a ONE world championship.

The Thai star said as much in a recent interview with ONE Championship:

"It motivates me to succeed in the last stop of my career. The clock is ticking, but I still want to fight for my family till the end."

His win over Noiri snapped a two-fight losing streak and it has improved his career record to 129 wins.