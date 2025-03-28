WATCH: Thai superstar Rodtang congratulates new flyweight MMA champ Yuya Wakamatsu backstage at ONE 172

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon has cemented his status as a certified phenom amongst his peers due to his many outstanding performances in ONE Championship. However, the hard-hitting Thai also knows when to give credit where it is due.

Ad

In an Instagram video shared by ONE, 'The Iron Man' met with newly crowned ONE flyweight MMA world champion Yuya Wakamatsu backstage at ONE 172 on Sunday, March 23, congratulating the Japanese star on his monumental victory in front of his home crowd at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Watch their interaction below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

ONE 172 was a landmark event for 'Little Piranha' as he captured his first ONE world championship, the then-vacant 125-pound MMA crown, with a surprising first-round TKO of former flyweight MMA king Adriano Moraes. The victory also avenged his March 2022 defeat to 'Mikinho', who submitted him to defend the gold.

Meanwhile, Rodtang starred in the main event of ONE 172 with hometown kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa in their much-anticipated flyweight kickboxing battle.

Instead of a five-round barnburner as many expected, he knocked out Takeru in just 80 seconds to close out the show in the most Rodtang way possible.

Ad

Rodtang immensely grateful for Chatri Sityodtong's guidance

Navigating the waters of stardom can be daunting for many who did not expect to be in such a position. Luckily for Rodtang, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has always been in his corner.

During the ONE 172 post-event press conference, he thanked ONE's head honcho for mentoring him, saying:

"First of all, thank you to Mr. Chatri for giving me this bonus. He's not like my boss. I feel like he's my big brother. He's always giving me opportunities. He always teaches me how to be better."

Ad

Watch the entire press conference below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.