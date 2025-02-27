WATCH: Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon sharpens his defense with fellow future legend Petchtanong ahead of ONE 172

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is leaving no stone unturned as he prepares for his next high-stakes showdown.

Ad

'The Iron Man has enlisted the expertise of former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus as he gears up for his much-awaited flyweight kickboxing super-fight against Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa.

Set to headline ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23, this electrifying matchup will take place at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Bringing Petchtanong into his training camp is a crucial move for Rodtang, given the caliber of opposition he faces. Takeru is no ordinary adversary — he has spent years solidifying his status as one of kickboxing’s greatest.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

A former three-division K-1 world champion, "The Natural Born Crusher" also boasts an incredible seven-year unbeaten streak.

Renowned for his precision and blistering speed, Takeru will look to overwhelm Rodtang with pinpoint strikes. However, early glimpses into Rodtang’s training suggest he’s preparing for a more tactical approach.

A recent training video showed the Thai powerhouse focusing on evasiveness — slipping in and out of punches from Petchtanong:

Ad

It’s a stark contrast from the relentless, walk-forward style that has made Rodtang a fan favorite. But against an elite striker like Takeru, he knows he can't afford to be reckless.

Rodtang hires a nutritionist to address weight issues

Beyond sharpening his technique, Rodtang Jitmuangnon is also addressing his weight management.

He has brought in renowned sports nutritionist Peter Miller to ensure he makes the 125-pound limit — an area of concern after losing the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship on the scales ahead of his rematch with Jacob Smith at ONE 169 in November 2024.

Ad

This time, Rodtang is taking no chances. With a revamped camp and a refined approach, he is doing everything possible to enter ONE 172 in peak form.

Fans worldwide can catch all the action at ONE 172 live on watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.