WATCH: Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon shows Joseph Lasiri the levels to their game in brutal beatdown in Singapore

Rodtang Jitmuangnon produced a 12-fight winning streak under Muay Thai rules between his promotional debut in September 2018 and May 2023. In November 2022, he crafted an offensive masterclass against Joseph Lasiri in defense of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship.

Ad

'The Iron Man' gave then-reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Lasiri everything he could handle throughout their five-round slugfest. However, 'The Hurricane' would repeatedly disengage after getting caught in Rodtang's flurries.

This prompted the Thai superstar to taunt him but did little to entice Lasiri to fight toe-to-toe. The Jitmuangnon Gym star successfully retained the crown via unanimous decision.

Relive the highlights of Rodtang's defense below, which ONE shared on Instagram:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

After a sensational knockout of Edgar Tabares in his fifth defense of the crown in May of the following year, he attempted to go for his sixth against Jacob Smith last November.

However, the gold was stripped from him for missing the 135-pound weight limit. Regardless, the 27-year-old prevented Smith from ascending to the throne with a five-round thrashing.

Rodtang longs to reclaim the currently vacant flyweight Muay Thai gold. Still, he must first deal with Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23, in their flyweight kickboxing megafight.

Ad

Rodtang eyeing another performance bonus-winning outing at ONE 172

Rodtang knows that 'The Natural Born Krusher' will look to give his compatriots a thrilling victory inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, though he has other plans.

In a recent interview with ONE, Rodtang declared his pursuit of a knockout finish and earning a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong:

Ad

"I want everyone to wait and stay tuned. If I have a chance to win by knockout, I want to win by knockout for the bonus."

ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.