WATCH: Thai superstar Superbon wants the smoke, demands the best from Masaaki Noiri in looming world title unification tiff

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon is prepared to go to war with ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri in a world title unification bout — even if it takes place in the latter's home country of Japan. The Thai superstar was present at ONE Friday Fights 109 this past Friday, May 23, to guide Chama Superbon Training Camp to a superb third-round TKO of Superjeng Tded99.
In an Instagram video posted by ONE, the head honcho of Superbon Training Camp spoke with ONE commentator Mitch Chilson and made a chilling callout of Noiri. The caption of the post read:
"Superbon wants the SMOKE 👑 The ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion challenges interim king Masaaki Noiri to unify the belts in Japan! 🇯🇵 @superbon_banchamek @noiri.masaaki."
Check out the post below:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
The former two-division K-1 champion earned 26 pounds of interim featherweight kickboxing gold with a stunning TKO of Superbon's compatriot, reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai, at ONE 172 this past March.
Whether their ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship unification bout takes place in Japan, Thailand, or elsewhere, it will undoubtedly be an instant classic owing to their highly potent offensive capabilities.
Masaaki Noiri vows to make Superbon experience his knockout power
Masaaki Noiri broke new ground for his countrymen in ONE Championship by becoming the first-ever Japanese fighter to win 26 pounds of kickboxing gold. He plans to push his ONE legacy further by becoming the undisputed king at Superbon's expense.
The Team Vasileus megastar said during the ONE 172 post-event press conference:
"And for Superbon. I cannot say anything at this moment, but if I have the opportunity, I will show the KO, and in any fight next time I'm gonna show another KO, knock out. Thank you."
Watch the entire press conference below: