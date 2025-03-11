WATCH: Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9’s brutal beatdown of Rui Botelho in its pure no-commentary form

  • home icon
By Nissi Icasiano
Modified Mar 11, 2025 17:46 GMT
Superlek (left), Rui Botelho (right) [Photo via ONE Championship]
Superlek Kiatmoo9 offered an early preview of his brilliance as a striker that would later endear him to fans as a two-sport, two-division world champion with his performance at ONE: Warriors of Light in July 2022. This marked his sophomore appearance under the ONE Championship banner, when he took on Rui Botelho in a flyweight Muay Thai clash at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Watch the highlights of that matchup below:

youtube-cover
In that matchup, 'The Kicking Machine' put forth a striking masterclass, punishing his Portuguese opponent over the course of three round to cruise to a unanimous decision win.

Superlek set the tone early, dropping Botelho in the opening salvo with an overhand right before sytematically breaking him down for the remainder of the matchup.

Though Botelho refused to go down without a fight and tried to his best to put a dent on his highly touted opponent, they were few far and between. In the end, all three judges scored the bout in favor of Superlek.

Since that dominating performance, Superlek has been nearly unstoppable, winning 13 of his 14 striking matches in the promotion. Among those victories was a shutout unanimous decision victory over Daniel Puertas at ONE Fight Night 6 in January 2023 to capture the vacant ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship.

Superlek added a significant laurel to his stature as an athlete when he decided to move up in weight and switched disciplines to challenge Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 168 in September 2024.

There, he defied expectations, making short work of the Englishman with a 49-second elbow knockout to take another set of 26 pounds of gold.

Superlek looks to extend his reign of terror at ONE 172

Superlek Kiatmoo9 will stake the very same belt he won from Jonathan Haggerty in his next assignment at ONE 172, where is peniciled to duke it out with interim titleholder Nabil Anane in a unification showdown at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

ONE 172 is set to air live on pay-per-view worldwide through watch.onefc.com.

