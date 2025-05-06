WATCH: The absolute bloodbath between Lucas Gabriel and Zhang Lipeng at ONE Fight Night 31

Lucas Gabriel proved without a shadow of a doubt last Friday, May 2, that he deserves to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the elite on ONE Championship's main roster.

Ad

The 25-year-old bruiser made his debut on the promotion's grand stage at ONE Fight Night 31 and delivered a breakout performance at the expense of lightweight mainstay Zhang Lipeng in a lightweight MMA contest.

Before an energetic crowd at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Gabriel ignited thunderous cheers from fans in attendance as he dismantled the Chinese veteran with a barrage of punches and kicks in the opening moments of the encounter.

Ad

Trending

Once the action hit the mat, the Brazilian unleashed a relentless ground-and-pound assault on Zhang, opening a gruesome cut that left both men drenched in blood.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

There was a moment in the third round, where referee Olivier Coste was forced to briefly halt the bout to wipe the blood off both Gabriel and Zhang below before allowing the duel to continue.

Check out that clip posted on ONE's Instagram page below:

Ad

Ad

The Phuket Fight Club member maintained his relentless pace in the latter half of the match, doing enough to earn a unanimous decision victory on all three judges' scorecards.

The win improved Gabriel's record to 10-1 and garnered him an indelible impression in his maiden assignment on the main roster of the world's largest martial arts organization.

Lucas Gabriel proposes to longtime girlfriend after ONE Fight Night 31 win

With such a dominant display against a seasoned opponent, Lucas Gabriel seemed a strong candidate for a $50,000 bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Ad

However, he was ruled ineligible for the five-figure incentive due to missing weight.

Still, Gabriel had plenty to celebrate. In a heartwarming twist, he dropped to one knee in the center of the ring and proposed to his longtime girlfriend — with their young daughter watching — capping off a memorable night with a resounding "Yes."

Watch the touching moment below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.