WATCH: The harrowing end to Jarred Brooks and Joshua Pacio’s world title rematch in Qatar

ONE Championship’s maiden debut in Qatar was one for the history books, with ONE 166 because of the many great fights held at the event.

Among the most awaited fights on the stacked card was that of the ONE strawweight MMA world championship rematch between reigning world champion Jarred Brooks and Joshua Pacio.

Following an intense five-round war the first time around in December 2022, all eyes were fixed on their second meeting inside the Lusail Sports Arena this past Friday, March 1.

Once the bell rang, fans were immediately on the edge of their seats as the two great strawweights were set to duke it out once more.

‘The Monkey God’ took control of Pacio’s back and immediately slammed him to the mat, which seemed to have done great damage. Following a short ground-and-pound sequence, referee Herb Dean stepped in, seemingly giving Brooks the TKO victory.

However, Dean immediately spoke with a jubilant Brooks and explained that since he slammed him on his head, an illegal maneuver within ONE Championship’s ruleset, Brooks ultimately lost the strawweight MMA world championship via disqualification.

Rewatch the gruesome sequence below:

Chatri Sityodtong addresses fallout of Brooks - Pacio rematch

While the many Filipinos packed inside the Lusail Sports Arena cheered for Joshua Pacio to regain the world championship, ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong was none too happy with the outcome.

Chatri pointed out in the post-event press conference that while Pacio had only suffered a neck sprain at the very most, he was highly disappointed in Jarred Brooks.

Though many are clamoring for a trilogy fight between the two rivals, Sityodtong admitted in the same press conference that he had not thought that far ahead.