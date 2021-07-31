Watch: The heartwarming reaction of Leon Edwards' mother when 'Rocky' gifts her a brand new car

Leon Edwards’ mother had a heartwarming reaction when he gifted her a brand new car. ‘Rocky’ recently took to his official Instagram account to put forth a video of his mother’s reaction to him gifting the car to her.

The UFC welterweight star’s mother has set the MMA community abuzz with her reaction that’s received a considerable amount of attention on social media. The UFC’s official Twitter account put forth a tweet wherein they’ve reposted the video.

Fans can check out Leon Edwards’ original Instagram post as well as the UFC Twitter account’s repost embedded below:

You love to see it ❤️@Leon_EdwardsMMA surprised his mom today

Leon Edwards attached a statement alongside the video in his Instagram post. The statement read as follows:

“I surprise my mom with a new car today through gods grace and hard work. Enjoy mom.”

The talented MMA stalwart was born in Kingston, Jamaica, and moved with his family to Aston in Birmingham, England, when he was around 9-year-old. Leon Edwards’ father passed away when Leon was just 13. He was killed in a nightclub shooting in London.

Leon Edwards eventually got involved in criminal activities as a teenager, but was enrolled by his mother in an MMA club when he was 17. His mother’s decision proved to be a turning point in Edwards’ life, as the British-Jamaican youngster went on to carve out a successful career for himself as a professional MMA fighter.

Leon Edwards is on the cusp of a UFC welterweight title shot

Kamaru Usman (left); Colby Covington (right)

Leon Edwards’ most recent fight was a unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz at UFC 263 (June 2021). Edwards was badly stunned by Diaz’s punches towards the end of this matchup. Nevertheless, he managed to survive until the final bell and walk away with a win on the judges’ scorecards.

Are you not entertained? 😤



What an INSANE finish to the Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz fight! 🤯#UFC263

The consensus in the MMA community is that the late scare against Diaz might have hurt Leon Edwards’ momentum and his claim to a UFC welterweight title shot.

Presently, it’s Colby Covington who’ll be receiving the next title shot. Covington's expected to face UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in a rematch at UFC 268 on November 6th, 2021.

Meanwhile, Leon Edwards has suggested that he’s willing to face longtime rival Jorge Masvidal in November or December of this year.

Alternatively, the belief is that Edwards – who’s on a 9-fight win streak, barring an NC (No Contest) against Belal Muhammad – could end up facing the winner of the Usman-Covington matchup for the title in early 2022.

I'll be ready in November or December. Stop with the excuses #backinblood

