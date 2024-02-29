WATCH: The history of Jarred Brooks and Joshua Pacio’s bitter rivalry over the ONE strawweight MMA world title

The bitter rivalry between Jarred Brooks and Joshua Pacio takes center stage once again when the two strawweight superstars run it back at ONE 166 in Qatar.

This Friday, ‘The Monkey God’ will put his ONE strawweight MMA world championship on the line against the very man he took it from in a rematch that is just as much business as it is personal. Ahead of their highly anticipated sequel inside the Lusail Sports Arena, ONE Championship is offering fans a look back at where the feud between Jarred Brooks and Joshua Pacio began.

“Recap the intense rivalry between reigning ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Jarred Brooks and former titleholder Joshua Pacio before they rematch for the throne at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1!”

In their first meeting at ONE 164, Brooks delivered a dominant five-round performance to claim his first ONE world title. Since then, ‘The Passion’ has found a new gym to call home and plans to show off his newly sharpened skills in a bid to once again become the strawweight division’s top dog.

Joshua Pacio believes Jarred Brooks is overlooking him in their ONE 166 rematch

In their first meeting, Brooks effectively shut down Pacio’s offense with constant pressure and the ever-present threat of a takedown. However, ‘The Passion’ insists that it won’t be anywhere near as easy for ‘The Monkey God’ the second time around.

“Yeah, I think he's overlooking me, you know,” Pacio told Sportskeeda MMA. “Right now, I’m the biggest challenge he has and he shouldn’t be overlooking me because I’m going to go out there and give my all and get that belt.”

Joshua Pacio enters the bout riding the momentum from an impressive unanimous decision victory over Russian standout Mansur Malachiev in October. Will he make it two and a row and reclaim the ONE strawweight MMA world title, or will Jarred Brooks once again shut down Pacio’s offense en route to his first successful world championship defense?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE 166: Qatar live and for free on Friday, March 1.