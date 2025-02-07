WATCH: The insane origin of Jonathan Haggerty and Rodtang's electrifying rivalry over Muay Thai gold in ONE Championship

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai division's very foundations were shaken when Jonathan Haggerty and Rodtang Jitmuangnon first fought over the gold at ONE: Dawn of Heroes in August 2019.

Fans had high expectations for their world title tilt as it marked Haggerty's first defense of the 135-pound Muay Thai world championship, while 'The Iron Man' was on a meteoric rise.

'The General' took control of the first two rounds thanks to his reach advantage. As it turned out, this was all part of Rodtang's plan. The soon-to-be megastar turned the heat up from the third round until the final bell to win the gold via unanimous decision.

Trending

Watch their first encounter in its entirety below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

A world title rematch was booked for ONE: A New Tomorrow in January 2020, which Rodtang won via TKO in the third round.

Haggerty soon moved to bantamweight and claimed the 145-pound kickboxing and Muay Thai world championships. His reign with the bantamweight Muay Thai world championship came to an unfortunate end at the hands of ONE flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168: Denver last September.

The United Kingdom star is now set to defend the kickboxing gold against Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20.

Jonathan Haggerty bares thoughts on upcoming world title bout

Jonathan Haggerty gave fans a glimpse into his preparations for his latest marquee bout by posting a training clip on Instagram, with the accompanying caption looking into his state of mind. He wrote:

"Once that bell rings, you're on your own. It's just you and your opponent! Leave no stone unturned. Put trust in your coach and train 100% each time! It will get hard sometimes but it will all be worth it."

Fans who want to watch ONE 171 live inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, can purchase tickets via Q-Tickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.