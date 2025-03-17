WATCH: The palpable tension surrounding ONE Championship’s superstars heading into ONE 172

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is less than a week away, and the tension between the fighters already surrounds Tokyo's frigid spring air.

The fighters descended upon the historic Saitama Super Arena for the card's final press conference, and things were a bit chillier than normal heading into Sunday's showdown.

ONE Championship shared the faceoffs on social media, and the tension could've manifested in the physical realm and enveloped the event in a thick blanket of animosity.

"It’s getting HEATED 🔥👀 The stars of ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang are ready to throw down! Which matchup are you hyped for?" the promotion posted on Instagram.

Headliners Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa have been facing off for the past two press events, and the atmosphere during their standoff could be the precursor to the barnburner they would deliver at the card's main event.

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Masaaki Noiri had a similar vibe to their face-off ahead of their clash for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

Yuya Wakamatsu and Adriano Moraes had the typical feel of a staredown ahead of their matchup for the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title.

ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja and Kana Morimoto largely kept a safe distance between them, while Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao were largely respectful of one another heading into their match for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 tried to keep things light when he looked up to face Nabil Anane, but the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion had none of it and he gave his old tormentor the cold shoulder ahead of the unification match for the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

ONE 172 is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

ONE 172 marks ONE Championship's return to Japan after more than a year

Japan has always been an important market for ONE Championship, and the promotion pulled out all the stops for its return to the country in more than a year.

ONE Championship last staged an event in the country with ONE 165 in January 2024, a card that saw Takeru Segawa challenge Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title.

Superlek, who also now holds the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, spoiled Takeru's debut when he retained the gold via unanimous decision.

